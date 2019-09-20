CHER PSA FOR HIDALGO COUNTY Video

Cher performs in Edinburg Video

Border agent, Juarez teen play catch Video

Murder at busy Juarez intersection caught on camera Video

BR WINTER TEXANS IN RGV AND COVID 09.14.20 Video

Converted and Winter Texans enjoying life in South Texas and boosting local economy Video

Mexico implementing USMCA in ways that could raise drug prices across the border, U.S. lawmakers say Video

LAREDO SQUIRMISH WITH TRUMP TRAIN 09.12.20 courtesy video Video

LAREDO VETS PAINT MURAL OPPOSING BORDER WALL 09.12.20 courtesy video Video

BR.COM LAREDO STREET MURAL PAINTING 08.15.20 Video

BR VO PRIVATE BORDER WALL HEARING 09.10.20 Video