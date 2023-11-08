DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Donna has three races that are headed to runoffs this election cycle.

The Donna mayoral race is headed to a runoff between Donna Mayor Pro-Tem David Moreno and incumbent Mayor Rick Morales.

Moreno garnered 43% of the votes to Morales’ 36%.

The two Donna councilmember seats are also headed to runoffs.

Donna Councilmember Place 1 is torn between Jesse “Coach” Jackson and Richie Moreno. Jackson tallied 44% of the votes to Moreno’s 34%.

The race for Councilmember Place 3 is also headed to a runoff in December with Ernesto Lugo getting 46% of the votes and Lupita Bueno tallying 30%.

The Texas Secretary of State website reflects that runoffs will take place Dec. 9.