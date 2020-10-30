What residents think about low early voting turnout in the RGV compared to Texas total

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) – The Rio Grande Valley is lagging behind the rest of the state in early voting turnout. Multiple people in the community have their theories as to why they think that is.

Amongst the major Texas counties, Cameron County is around 38 percent and Hidalgo County is around 42 percent for the lowest turnout of voters.

Mercedes resident Ruthie Willie and her husband expressed their take as they headed to the polls.

“I don’t know, we find people very friendly here and I thought they were well informed, and I know the winter Texans are very much into voting,” said Willie.

Mercedes Commissioner of Place Two Leonel Benavidez hopes the city and county can help raise the numbers in the area.

“There are a couple of communities to our north that [are] voting at 80 to 90 percent rate and with the county at between 30 to 40 percent. Definitely believe we can do more,” said Benavidez.

The reason behind his feelings have to with a possible agenda.

“They’re satisfied with the things in place or with the factions per say in place and I would hope that it’s not an agenda behind it but it definitely feels like it is,” said Benavidez.

Mercedes resident Yolanda Melina said she thinks education is a key role.

“I think that somehow along the way we have failed to educate the people or give them information. I should say give them more information as to why they should get more involved,” said Melina.

Melina adds she feel the community still has a long way to go.