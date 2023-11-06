HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Voters can expect to see 14 Texas propositions on the Nov. 7 ballot, but what do they mean?

Before you head to the polls, take a quick look at our rundown of the 14 state propositions.

Proposition 1

State Proposition 1 involves the constitutional amendment protecting the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and wildlife management.

Voting for the proposition would benefit farmers, ranchers and others involved in the Texas agriculture industry.

Proposition 2

The second proposition on the ballot would allow counties or municipalities to authorize a property tax exemption on all or part of the appraised value of real property used to operate child-care facilities.

Proposition 3

Proposition 3 would prohibit the imposition of an individual wealth or net worth tax, including a tax on the difference between the assets and liabilities of an individual or family.

Proposition 4

According to ballotpedia.org Texas Proposition 4 would amend the state constitution to:

increase the homestead tax exemption from $40,000 to $100,000

authorize the state legislature to limit the annual appraisal increase on non-homestead real property

exclude appropriations made to increase state education funding from the state appropriations limit

authorize the state legislature to provide for four-year terms for members of the governing body of an appraisal entity in counties with a population of 75,000 or more.

Proposition 5

The constitutional amendment relates to the Texas University Fund, which provides funding

to certain institutions of higher education to achieve national prominence as major research

universities and drive the state economy.

Proposition 6

This proposition would create the Texas Water Fund to assist in financing water projects across the state.

Proposition 7

Proposition 7 would provide for the creation of the Texas energy fund. The fund would support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities.

Proposition 8

This proposition would create a broadband infrastructure fund to expand high-speed broadband access and assist in the financing of connectivity projects.

Proposition 9

Proposition 9 would affect retired teachers. The proposition would authorize the 88th Legislature to provide a cost-of-living adjustment to certain annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

Proposition 10

This proposition would authorize the state legislature to provide for an ad valorem tax exemption on equipment and inventory manufactured by medical or biomedical companies.

Proposition 13

Proposition 13, if approved would increase the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges.

Proposition 14

This proposition has to do with state parks. It would create the centennial parks conservation

fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks.