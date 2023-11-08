WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco has elected Adrian Gonzalez to be the city’s new mayor.

According to the Hidalgo County Elections Office, Gonzalez defeated incumbent David Suarez after he received 55% of the votes versus Suarez’s 45%, respectively.

Gonzalez, who is a former school board member, said he will work alongside other elected officials to improve the city.

“I am committed to working side by side with our commissioners, city employees and the people of Weslaco,” Gonzalez said in a post. “By working together, we can make Weslaco a city that works for everyone.”

Additionally, Gonzalez said his top priorities were to fix drainage issues, revitalize neighborhoods and parks, stopping wasteful spending and boosting economic development.