VP nominee Kamala Harris’s husband stops in the RGV for final push on voter registration

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Doug Emhoff, Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ husband, made a stop in the Rio Grande Valley on the last day to register to vote in Texas.

The Hidalgo County Democratic Party hosted the voter registration drive to turn Texas Blue.

Emhoff is looking to bring excitement to voters in the RGV.

“Texans are ready for a change. The country is ready for a change,” he said.

October 5 was the last day for people to register to vote. Outside the Hidalgo County Elections Office, people waited to send in their application.

“This county can make a difference in the state of Texas and this whole election. The challenge for all of us is to not only go out and vote. We have to call people, all of us know so many people in our family’s neighbors and friends. You got to call them,” said Hidalgo County Judge, Fernando Mancias.

Commissioner David Fuentes says 3,000 more applications were completed this week creating a new record of 20,000 new registered voters.

“We need to continue to push for our children to be educated and let them know this is their responsibility,” he said.

Emhoff said he wants to help restore peace and confidence back into the White House.

“You know Joe, you know Kamala, I like what we have now. They’re empathic. They care about people. They’re going to bring that compassion back to how we deal with our border communities, which we do not have right now,” he said.

Emhoff’s spoke about the historic ticket he’ll be a part of with his wife Kamala Harris as Vice President and himself as the first, second man.

“Still very surreal to drive up and see your wife on all these posters and to also see my good friend Joe Biden. It just brings so much hope to me personally and I know it brings so much hope not only to our country but to the world. So again, Rio Grande Valley it starts here,” he said.

The Hidalgo GOP was also registering people to vote.

Those that registered on October 5 can expect to receive their registration card in the mail within the next three weeks.