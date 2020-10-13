FORT BEND COUNTY (CW39) Many are sounding off online about voting machines down in Fort Bend County.
County Judge KP George expressed is “extreme disappointment” via Twitter.
Folks in the area are also coming up with conclusions of their own about the matter.
Meanwhile, as word spreads about the machines’ down, lines are longer than usual.
The topic is rending online at this hour.
- Caught in the Act: Halloween decorations stolen in McAllen
- Apple no longer including headphones or a power adapter in the iPhone box
- Texas shatters voter registration numbers, estimated 3 Million new voters registered
- Silver Star Nation Interactive: Dak done for 2020; What’s next for the Cowboys?
- Despite virus fears, Texas sends most voters to the polls