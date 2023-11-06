CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There are a total of 14 propositions on the ballot for the Texas General Election.

Voters will be able to decide on property tax relief, benefits for farmers and retired teachers.

“We are the ones who have the power to decide what goes in the Texas constitution it’s untimely up to the voters,” Alvaro Corral Assistant Professor of Political Science with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley said.

Political science educators with UTRGV say many voters are not used to casting their ballot at this time for the state constitutional amendment election.

“Most voters typically do not participate in these what we call special off-year elections,” Corral said.

There are many topics voters can expect when they go the polls, including propositions to property taxes, high speed broadband access, to even cost of living adjustments for retired teachers.

“I encourage folks to get out there and to be informed to consult their sort of local political groups or organizations that they trust, to decide for themselves and to also read through the language because I know sometimes it can be, especially if you haven’t done your homework, it can be a little difficult,” Corral said.

Educators say with these constitutional amendments, they typically see trends when voters head to the polls.

The outcome of these results could affect residents in the Rio Grande Valley.

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza says they have seen a huge increase of people taking advantage of early voting.

This year, Cameron County has seen over 10,000 ballots with early voting.

“We actually seen a lot of interest in this past election we’re seeing a turnout three times higher than the previous two constitutional amendment elections,” Garza said.

Garza says they expect 3,000 to 6,000 more voters Tuesday for Election Day.

Voters can also expect a lot of reading at the polls which is why leaders say it’s important to do your research.

“We’re expecting to see a steady stream throughout the day, but we liked to be surprised and have a very high turnout on election day,” Garza said.

It’s also important to note that if you vote in Cameron County, you must vote in your precinct.

In Hidalgo County, voters can cast their ballots at any location.

Polls will open at 7a.m until 7 p.m. on Election Day.