ON THE BALLOT: Weslaco City Commission asking voters to consider changes to city charter

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — The Weslaco City Commission is asking voters to consider three propositions on November’s ballot.

The changes could include redistricting, extending terms and term limits.

Proposition A would keep the makeup of the city commission at 6 commissioners and a mayor but would change the commissioners from six single-member districts down to 4, and 2 commissioners running at large.

Four commissioners would be elected from their own districts, and 2 commissioners and the mayor would be elected at large, meaning a citywide election for those positions.

“They would be representing a section of Weslaco and then two others would be at large, so that means they would represent the entire city, but this doesn’t mean that the four that are in districts aren’t advocates for the whole city. They always work together to ensure the best for residents, no matter where they live,” said Cristina Garcia, Public Information Officer for the City of Weslaco.

The second item is Proposition B. The proposition would extend the term that commissioners and the mayor serve from 3 to 4 years. City officials say most other cities in the Valley have 4-year terms for their elected officials.

City officials add they would not have to have an election every year, saving taxpayers money, because elections are costly.

Proposition C would limit the amount of consecutive years, commissioners and the mayor can serve to 12 years. If their 12th year falls in the middle of their terms they can finish the term.

Once they have reached their term limit, they can sit out one full term, and then run again. Currently, the city has no term limits in place.

