ON THE BALLOT: Voters in Primera considering extending terms

PRIMERA, Texas (KVEO) — Voters in Primera are considering extending the term the mayor and city commission can serve from two years to three years.

If approved, Proposition A would only apply to newly elected officials, those currently serving terms would remain at two years.

CBS4/ Local23 spoke with Mark Murray, Assistant Professor of Political Science at South Texas College, who says most cities in the Rio Grande Valley have terms that last over two years.

He says extending terms could benefit candidates and would allow them less time focusing on re-election every two years, while for voters they would benefit from more experienced representation.

“Some folks, they don’t want to extend terms because they think it could lead to corruption. Others think, well if every two years were replacing these people, then we don’t have the experience to deal with you know pretty critical problems that city governments have to face on a daily basis,” said Murray.

Murray says many cities are now looking to term limits in an effort to get rid of politicians who have been in office too long and may lose touch with their constituents, looking out for special interest.

Murray also adds the city, taxpayers, and candidates would also save money by hosting fewer elections.

“A lot of folks might say, well if we elect someone who we don’t want in two years, we can get rid of him, so maybe shorter terms is a good idea. On the other hand, voters are not very happy to go out and vote every two years in municipal elections, typically we have low voter turnout,” says Murray.

Professor Murray adds that while record voter turnout being seen this year, that’s typical in a presidential election.

