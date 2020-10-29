ON THE BALLOT: Voters in Palmview consider shifting sales tax to directly to fund police department

PALMVIEW, Texas (KVEO) — Voters in Palmview will decide on a referendum which will dissolve the Palmview Crime Control and Prevention District. In doing so, City Attorney Eric Flores says this could get police the resources they need immediately.

Currently, the Palmview Crime Control and Prevention District has a board that oversees the $500,000 collected from the 1/2 percent sales tax.

Flores says the referendum would provide less regulation over the tax collected, by eliminating the board and shifting the funds directly to the police department.

“You know if they need gear, police equipment, they need units, they need communications equipment, any gear that the police department uses to include, extra staff or personnel or uniforms, they get that immediately,” said City Attorney Eric Flores.

By law, the city can’t advocate for or against the referendum.

Flores says if voters decide against the referendum, the police department will still get the funds just a little slower.

If voters approve the referendum, there would be no new taxes, just a shifting of the already allocated tax, directly to the police department.

“It’s crucial for public safety and that is why we are considering this referendum to be placed on the ballot because we want that money to go straight to the police department, as fast as possible,” said Flores.

Flores adds this will give police the necessary resources, training, and equipment to ensure that public safety is their top priority for residents.

City officials want to remind residents this is not a new tax and will not impact them in any way, just shifting of the already allocated sales tax.

