ON THE BALLOT: Laguna Madre Water District voters consider $27.6 million bond proposal

LAGUNA MADRE, Texas (KVEO) — When voters in the Laguna Madre Water District head to the polls, they will be considering a $27,640,000 bond proposal.

Officials with the district say they’re working with old infrastructure that needs to be taken care of to meet future needs.

If Proposition A is approved on the November ballot, the funds will be used to improve the district’s waterworks system.

There are three main needs, beginning with a water plan built in the early ’70s in dire need of repairs. Officials say some of the metal used at the plant has reached a critical point of deterioration.

The bonds will also include the destruction of two elevated storage tanks, and replacing them with a larger one. Currently, one is not in use because of corrosion and the other is too small to help during peak season.

The third need would be a separate pipeline to South Padre Island, currently, there is only one pipe line that leads to the island.

“At least we have one line to bypass everything and keep the water going to the island because if not we will have to do what we’ve done twice: cut the water for the whole island. It’s just a need because the businesses up there are very important to everybody,” says Carlos Galvan, General Manager, Laguna Madre Water District.

Officials also add the larger storage tank will help with water pressure, and water quality with the installation of a new filtration system.

The improvements and expansions will also help the district meet the water needs for the next two decades.

If approved, customers will see an increase of about $50 annually for every $100,000 their home is valued. The district will try to get the loan from The Texas Water Development Fund, which provides low-interest loans.

If approved, district officials say the upgrades will take about 2 years to complete.

For more information about Proposition A, click here.