ON THE BALLOT: La Villa voters to decide on 1/2 cent sales tax increase

LA VILLA, Texas (KVEO) — When La Villa voters head to the polls, they will see Proposition A on the ballot, which is a 1/2 cent sales tax rate referendum.

Officials say if voters approve the proposition, the funds will be used on a variety of things including economic growth in the community.

The increase would bring the local portion of the sales tax from the current rate of $0.01 to a total of $0.015, with half percent going to the Economic Development tax rate.

According to the State Comptrollers website, the state imposes a 6.25% sales and use tax, and local jurisdictions can impose up to a 2 percent sales tax for a maximum combined rate of 8.25%.

If approved, city officials say the half-cent increase will generate about $35,000 annually in revenues, and those funds will be spent on a variety of projects with approval from the city commission.

City officials declined an on-camera interview, but did meet with us in person, and issued the following statement.

Allowable expenses include anything from funding current operations to matching with other federal, state and Economic Development Corporation funds to fund projects and encourage the growth of the community. Wilfredo Mata, City Administrator, La Villa

City officials also say the funds will be used to fund infrastructure projects, such as sewer and water repairs, paving of streets, municipal parks, etc.

According to a public notice put out by the city, if approved on a $2 purchase you will pay one penny more in taxes and on a $100 purchase, $.050.

For more information about the proposition, click here.