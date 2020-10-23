ON THE BALLOT: Combes voters consider renewing sales tax for street repairs

COMBES, Texas (KVEO) — On the ballot in Combes is Proposition A, which town officials say will help them continue with the repair and maintenance of municipal streets and sidewalks.

If approved, Proposition A would allow for the reauthorization of a local sales tax, which is used to fund some of the repairs and maintenance.

The sales tax collected is 1/4 of 1%, and annually generates about $34,000 in revenue.

Town officials say the need for the funds is great, and monies collected from the tax are very important to the town’s general revenue fund.

Officials say the tax was first authorized by voters about 10 years ago and must be approved again by voters every 4 years.

Due to recent heavy rains, and puddling that occurs on roadways, there are about 4 to 5 streets that need to be reconstructed. Recently the town spent $80,000 on materials, just to repair one street. The town must also pay for equipment and labor.

“It’s very costly, so any type of revenue that we collect will definitely assist our city to continue working on our streets, to fix them,” said Aida Gutierrez, Town Administrator for Combes.

“Just looking forward to [continuing] that, to keep giving our citizens, a better quality of life, as we go on and we go forward,” said Comber Mayor Marco Sanchez.

Combes officials say they follow a comprehensive plan which is an assessment of all streets in the town. The plan identifies streets that are in dire need of repair, and the town tries to repair 1 to 2 streets per year.

Mayor Sanchez added if they were to repave or overlay the entire community it would cost up to $1 million. The town has also entered into agreements with the county to help with labor and are looking into other grants for assistance.

Sanchez adds for a small community like Combes, they need all the funding they can get.