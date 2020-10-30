Long lines expected on election day, officials urge everyone to vote early

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Friday is the last day to early vote, and officials are already expecting a large turnout, just like the first day of early voting.

Officials say if you do decide to wait for election day, you might deal with long lines and advice you to vote early to avoid long lines. Officials add the best way to help the wait is to be a prepared voter.

Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Yvonne Ramon says to know what’s on your ballot, by viewing your sample ballot.

This is the first election where there will be no straight-ticket voting, meaning you will have to vote race by race.

Apart from County, State, and Federal races, there are many city, water and school district races on the ballot.

“Go and vote today, if at all possible. You don’t want to wait to find yourself in a line on election day, and maybe you don’t have the time. If you’re going to do this, be patient, be informed, have your decisions made, self-check, and go cast your ballot,” said Ramon.

Votes have surpassed 2016 numbers in all counties in the Rio Grande Valley. So far through the first 16 days of early voting. Hidalgo County is leading the way with 38 percent of registered voters, but Ramon says while they have surpassed 2016 numbers, it’s only because of the extra 6 days of early voting ordered by Governor Greg Abbott.

“If we had stopped into the 12 days, which in 2016 it was 12 days of early voting, we would not have surpassed 2016. So I do see that Hidalgo County is lagging behind percentage-wise even from our neighbors,” said Ramon.

Right behind Hidalgo is Cameron County with about 38 percent of its registered voters. Starr County at about 37 percent of its registered voters, and Willacy County with about 23 percent of its registered voters.

Below are the hours for polling locations cross the RGV.

Hidalgo County: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cameron County: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Willacy County: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Starr County: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also vist Valley Central Local Elections Headquarters for more information.