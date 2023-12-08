HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The races that went to a runoff in the Nov. 7 election will be decided tomorrow for two Hidalgo County cities.

While early voting for these runoffs ended Tuesday, voters can still cast their votes Saturday, Dec. 9.

Voters can cast their ballot for city council members in Mission and Donna.

The candidates on the runoff ballot for Mission City Council Place 3 are Peter Geddes, Noel Salinas, Marrisa Ortega Gerlach and Abraham Padron.

Donna residents will also be able to cast their vote for city mayor.

According to the Hidalgo County Elections Department, neither candidate running for Donna mayor received the majority of the votes during the Nov. 7 elections.

The Donna mayoral runoff is set between David Moreno and Ricardo ‘Rick’ Morales.

Running for Donna Councilmember Place 1 are Jesse Jackson and Richie Moreno.

Also in the Donna runoffs are Ernesto Lugo and Lupita Bueno for Donna Councilmember Place 3.

Results for the runoff races will be visible here on ValleyCentral.