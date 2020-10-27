Non-partisan organization gives a voice to hospitalized voters

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A non-partisan organization is helping patients in the hospital get an opportunity to cast their ballot in the 2020 election.

Since 2018, Dr. Alison Hayward has helped relieve the fears of many through the non-partisan organization known as Patient Voting.

“There was a clear need with patients who were being admitted to the hospital who did not have the ability to vote. Didn’t know how to access voting from the hospital and they were afraid. They wanted to use the right to vote,” says Dr. Hayward.

Dr. Hayward expresses feeling good about helping others exercise their right to vote.

“They really want to participate. We want to be able to support that as the health care team that’s caring for these patients,” said Dr. Hayward.

CBS 4/ Local 23 attempted to contact those who casted their ballot form their hospital bed. However, Dr. Hayward said most patients were severely ill and might have voted for the last time.