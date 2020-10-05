Monday marks last day to register to vote in Texas, early voting starts Oct. 13.

FILE – In this March 17, 2020, file photo, a voter casts his ballot during Florida’s primary election at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office in Orlando, Fla. Republicans in Florida are narrowing the voter registration gap with Democrats, underscoring the state’s status as a crucial battleground in November.(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Oct. 5 marks the deadline to register to vote in Texas for the upcoming election on November 3

People wishing to vote can register online, by mail or in-person.

People wishing to vote in Hidalgo County, must fill out a voter registration application, print it and mail it to Yvonne Ramon, Elections Administration, PO Box 659, Edinburg, TX 78540.

Also, the Bert Ogden Arena in the city of Edinburg, is hosting a voter registration drive for those who need to register last minute.

Potential voters can register drive thru style or with a volunteer from 10a.m. to 3p.m.

In Cameron County, potential voters must fill out a registration application, print it and mail it Remi Garza, Elections Administration, 1050 E. Madison St., Brownsville, Texas 78520.

For Willacy County, potential voters are asked to contact the Elections Office at 956-689-2387

Finally, in Starr County voters must fill out a registration application, print it and take it to the elections office, located at 401 N. Britton Ave, Rio Grande City, TX 78582.

Those wishing to register must be U.S citizens, residents of the county in which the application for registration is made, and be at least 17 years and 10 months old.

The individual must also not be finally convicted of a felony, or declared mentally incompetent by a court of law.

Voting by mail is expected to increase this year due to the pandemic, according to election officials.

The deadline to apply for mail-in ballots is October 23.