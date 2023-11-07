LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Los Fresnos has re-elected Alejandro Flores as the city’s mayor.

According to the Cameron County Elections website, Flores defeated Rosa Muñoz Vallejo after receiving 65% of the votes.

Flores, who studied finance at the University of Texas at Brownsville, said in a previous interview that his experience made him a good candidate to help with the continued growth of Los Fresnos.

“I pride myself on bringing business in, I brought in Whataburger successfully and there’s a lot more businesses, retailers that I would like to bring into the city,” Flores said.

As for what Flores planned to do once he was re-elected, Flores said he wanted to put in a plan in order for the expected economic growth.

“Work really closely with our city manager, our economic development council of CDC, and our planning and zoning to put a structure together for this economic development explosion that we’re getting ready to, go through,” Flores said.