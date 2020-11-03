Hidalgo County Sheriff says they have a plan in place ensure voter safety on Election Day

EDINBURG, Texas — (KVEO) After a record-breaking early-voting period, Election Day is here. Local law enforcement says they are in communication with state officials to ensure voter safety.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said he has been in zoom calls with deputies throughout the state in preparation.

One topic discussed: their concerns for election night.

“We all feel pretty good about it,” said Guerra.

Despite an incident involving Trump supporters in trucks and a Biden campaign tour bus, Guerra says polling sites have been calm.

“Throughout the state, we haven’t reported any major incidents,” said Guerra.

People worried about electioneers overstepping their bounds can contact the site’s poll judge to make sure they are abiding by the 100 foot limit, and they can move them back even more than that.

“They do have authority up to 1000 feet for any noise concerns,” said Guerra.

Guerra says there will be police presence at the polling sites as well.

“I have deputies in marked units, and some in unmarked units at some of the polling sites,” said Guerra.

The sheriff’s department will have deputies at the county voting locations, while the cities will be in charge of the polling sites in their towns.

Guerra says there isn’t a big concern of violence at the polling sites, but anyone who feels threatened can call the sheriff’s department or 911.

He reminds all Texans to do their civic duty.

“I want to encourage all the eligible voters that can still come out and vote and make your voice heard,” said Guerra.