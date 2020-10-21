Hidalgo County balloting committee member tests positive for COVID-19

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County Officials say a person on the balloting committee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Those on the balloting committee oversee the electoral process to ensure it is in compliance with state election law.

The county issued the following statement:



The county recently learned that a member of the Hidalgo County balloting committee has tested positive for COVID-19. The balloting committee is a group made up of Democratic and Republican appointees who observe the electoral process for compliance with state election law. While they do have certain functions ahead of Election Day, the bulk of their work occurs beginning on Election Day and beyond. Our objective in conducting a successful election this year focuses on keeping all workers and voters safe. So we have advised the chairmen of the two parties that they should begin considering alternative appointees in case others on the balloting committee test positive for the coronavirus. Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez

Judge Cortez mentions the individual has been isolated and the county does not expect this to affect the 2020 election process.