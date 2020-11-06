Friday Latest: Biden takes lead in Georgia, Pennsylvania

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ballot counting continues in Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania into Friday to find out the winner in the Presidential election, but there could be some big news to come out a couple of those states by the end of the day.

10:35 a.m. Friday

Biden’s lead in Nevada has swelled to 22,000 votes with 91% of the expected vote returned, NBC News reports.

10 a.m. Friday

The Georgia Secretary of State said a recount in the presidential race will happen because the margin of votes between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump will remain incredibly slim.

Brad Raffensperger said Georgia remains “too close to call” for either candidate even though Biden took the lead narrowly in the vote count early Friday morning.

Gabriel Sterling, the state’s voting system implementation manager, said there are still 4,169 ballots left to count. He broke down where they’re coming from now:

150 in Cherokee County

75 in Cobb County

440 in Floyd County

3,500 in Gwinnett County

Raffensperger also said there are still 8,890 military ballots that have yet to be returned. He said they’ll be counted if they arrive by the end of this business day.

Additionally, Sterling said Georgia is “not seeing widespread irregularities.” However, any credible reports will be thoroughly investigated because the state has a margin the size “of less than a high school,” he said.

7:50 a.m. Friday

The latest ballot count update in Pennsylvania has Joe Biden taking the lead from President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania by more than 5,500 votes.

5:30 a.m. Friday

Democrat Joe Biden has taken the lead in Georgia. At last report, Biden leads President Donald Trump by 1,096 votes in a state that’s typically a Republican stronghold. The Associated Press is reporting that Georgia has counted 99% of its expected ballots.

Trump still holds a lead in Pennsylvania by 18,229 votes, but his advantage is dwindling there with 97% of the expected votes counted, according to the AP. Biden is still ahead in Nevada and Arizona as of Friday morning.

10:15 p.m. Thursday

The vote counts in Pennsylvania are also tightening as of Thursday night. NewsNation Now reports Trump’s lead over Biden fell from more than 42,000 votes to 26,132. As of 11 p.m. ET, there are around 176,000 ballots left to count.

Pennsylvania remains one of the states uncalled by the Associated Press.

In Georgia, the Secretary of State says there are 14,097 ballots still outstanding in seven counties as of Thursday night. As of 10:05 p.m., there is approximately a 1,775 vote difference, with Trump leading in the state, according to the Associated Press.

After Trump’s remarks from the White House Thursday night, some recently re-elected U.S. representatives for Texas sounded off on social media about the 2020 presidential election.

9 p.m. Thursday

The Georgia vote count tightened Thursday night, with Trump narrowly leading by about 1,900 votes, according to AP, as of 9 p.m. Gwinnett County, outside of Atlanta, faced software problems, which delayed the counting of thousands of ballots, NewsNation Now reports. Certified results from the state aren’t expected to come until late November, according to election officials.

6:30 p.m. Thursday

President Trump gave remarks from the White House Thursday evening, congratulating Republican congressmembers for winning their respective races. Many were quick to point out Trump’s unsupported claims of voter fraud during the speech. NewsNation Now says state and federal officials have not reported any instances of widespread voter fraud.

3:30 p.m. Thursday

Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, delivered remarks Thursday, urging people to remain calm while states keep counting ballots.

“Every vote must be counted,” he said from the stage in Wilmington, DE, with vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, standing by his side.

Biden said democracy is “messy” and “requires patience.” However, he expressed confidence he will win once all the votes are counted.

“We feel very good about where things stand,” he said.

Biden’s remarks came shortly after President Trump’s supporters held their own news conference in Phoenix outside the Republican Party of Arizona headquarters there. Despite the Associated Press already calling Arizona for Biden, these Republican leaders said they believe the ongoing ballot count will ultimately shift and prove victorious for the president.

“We’re winning this,” Kelli Ward, the chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, said Thursday.

12:20 p.m. Thursday

The Associated Press reported judges in Georgia and Michigan have dismissed lawsuits by President Trump’s campaign aimed to stop the states from counting mail-in ballots.

In Georgia, the lawsuit by the state Republican Party and President Trump’s campaign that asked him to ensure a coastal county was following state laws on processing absentee ballots.

Chatham County Superior Court Judge James Bass did not provide an explanation for his decision Thursday at the close of a roughly one-hour hearing. The county includes the heavily Democratic city of Savannah.

The suit had raised concerns about 53 absentee ballots that poll observers said were not part of an original batch of ballots. County elections officials testified that all 53 ballots had been received on time.

In Michigan, Judge Cynthia Stephens dismissed a lawsuit in a dispute over whether Republican challengers had access to the handling of absentee ballots.

Judge Stephens noted that the lawsuit was filed late Wednesday afternoon, just hours before the last ballots were counted. She also said the defendant, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, was the wrong person to sue because she doesn’t control the logistics of local ballot counting, even if she is the state’s chief election officer.

The Associated Press called the Michigan presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden on Wednesday evening. Trump won the state in 2016.

The lawsuit claimed Benson, a Democrat, was allowing absentee ballots to be counted without teams of bipartisan observers as well as challengers. She was accused of undermining the “constitutional right of all Michigan voters … to participate in fair and lawful elections.”

Benson, through state attorneys, denied the allegations. Much of the dispute centered on the TCF Center in Detroit where pro-Trump protesters gathered while absentee ballots were being counted.

10:30 a.m. Thursday

President Trump’s campaign announced they intend on filing an injunctive relief in Nevada to stop the counting of ballots, to which they claim are fraudulent in one way or another. It’s now the fourth lawsuit the campaign has filed against states to stop ballot counting. The campaign has filed suits in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and now Nevada.

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt made the announcement, and while other members of the President’s campaign team spoke, none of them identified themselves to media members other than Laxalt. The others who spoke had their last names on their campaign pullover sweaters, but didn’t verbally identify themselves when asked.

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Rick Grenell called the mail-in ballot system in Nevada the “Harry Reid machine” and said it “recklessly threw ballots into the mail.” He said they have evidence, that’s “publicly available,” that Nevada is counting illegal votes. When asked to provide the evidence by a NBC reporter in Las Vegas after the press conference, Grenell didn’t and told the reporter to ask the Clark County Clerk those questions.

The campaign didn’t take any questions, even though reporters were shouting asking if they had evidence of their voter fraud claims.

10 a.m. Thursday

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voter implementation manager, spoke at a press conference and said there are about 60,000 ballots outstanding right now. He said the state has been in constant communication with county elections officials to get results as soon as they possibly can.

At last count, President Trump held a lead of about 18,000 votes, but ballots from historically Democratic areas are the bulk of the ballots yet to be counted.

Sterling said they are working to get all the votes counted Thursday. Sterling starts speaking at the 14-minute mark of the video, so skip to that unless you want to listen to some music.

9:05 a.m. Thursday

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says his office will hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Central Time to address the ongoing ballot counting in the state.

Previously, he said counting would be done by 12 p.m. Thursday.

Tom Wolf, the governor of Pennsylvania, will also hold a news conference to update the public on its ballot counting process at 10:45 a.m. Central Time.

8 a.m. Thursday

KLAS in Las Vegas says President Trump’s campaign will hold a news conference for a “major announcement” at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time, so 10:30 a.m. Central Time, outside the Clark County Clerk’s office.

Scheduled to be at the news conference is former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, Chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp and Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald, KLAS reports.

Wednesday recap

Many of the elections in Texas were decided Tuesday, but some big ones across the country, including the race for President of the United States, are still in limbo.

President Trump carried Texas, however, behind the strength of support from voters in the Rio Grande Valley in south Texas. With 89% of the expected votes reported, Trump has a 52-46 lead over challenger Joe Biden and is the projected winner in the state.

Five states are still up for grabs as we move into Thursday, including the battleground state Pennsylvania.

Sen. John Cornyn held his seat for the Republican Party with a win over Democratic challenger MJ Hegar. Hegar, an Air Force veteran and Purple Heart recipient, conceded the election around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. As of this morning with 88% of the expected votes counted, Cornyn has a 53-43 lead.

In Austin, Proposition A, the Project Connect mass transit plan, passed in emphatic fashion 58-42. Proposition B, which will provide funds for other transportation improvements around Austin, also passed by a big margin, 67-33.

In Williamson County, there will be a new sheriff. Challenger Mike Gleason defeated incumbent Robert Chody 56-44 to take over the county’s top law enforcement position. Chody is currently under indictment for tampering with evidence in relation to an investigation into the in-custody death of Javier Ambler and the footage from reality show “LivePD” connected with it.

11:55 p.m. Wednesday

On Wednesday night, Alaska, Nevada, North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania were yet to be called by AP.

In Georgia, NBC News reports less than 100,000 votes are left to be counted. The news outlet also documented the rising tensions in Arizona outside of a Phoenix ballot-counting facility where crowds have gathered.

AP has called Arizona for Biden, but NBC News has not called it yet.

9:30 p.m. Wednesday

In Arizona, NBC News reports people are gathering outside Maricopa County Elections as workers are counting ballots. The county contains the city of Phoenix.

About 200 people now gathering in front of the Maricopa County Elections Department. #AZ2020 pic.twitter.com/HF8MAzdhKB — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) November 5, 2020

In Texas, 815 mail-in ballots were found in a sweep of some of the state’s USPS processing facilities.

6:17 p.m. Wednesday

The Trump campaign has filed a third lawsuit in a third state—Georgia, according to the Associated Press. He’s also filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan and has requested a recount in Wisconsin.

5:15 p.m. Wednesday

AP declared Joe Biden the winner in Michigan, securing him 16 more electoral votes. Right now, he stands at 264. AP has yet to call Alaska, Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Nevada.

3:22 p.m. Wednesday

Joe Biden took to the stage Wednesday to call for unity and let the electoral process play out.

“I’m not here to declare that we’ve won,” he said. “But I am here to report, when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”

3:15 p.m. Wednesday

“People seemed to take our advice to vote early,” Travis County Clerk Dana Debeauvoir said Wednesday during a press conference to share an update about the election process and reflect on Election Day 2020.

She said they are working to reconcile 7,579 provisional ballots, and have five days to do so. Then, Travis County’s plan is to canvas its portion of the election results to the Secretary of State’s Office on Nov. 12.

There will be a number of runoffs, including Austin ISD District 8 and Austin City Council Districts 6 and 10. Debeauvoir said there may be another couple runoffs called in the next few days.

The runoff election will take place Dec. 15.

1:42 p.m. Wednesday

President Donald Trump’s campaign says it has filed a lawsuit trying to halt the vote count in battleground Michigan.

Here’s the statement released by the campaign:

“As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be. President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots as the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law. We have filed suit today in Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else.” – BILL STEPIEN, TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN MANAGER

1:24 p.m. Wednesday

Biden has won Wisconsin and its 10 electoral votes by a thin margin, according to the Associated Press.

Even before that race was officially called in Biden’s favor, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said the president would formally request a Wisconsin recount, citing “irregularities in several Wisconsin counties,” and the campaign filed filed suit in Michigan to halt counting of ballots because it contended it wasn’t given “meaningful access” to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process.

Michigan has not yet been called.

1 p.m. Wednesday

In other election news, Rep. Dade Phelan says he has enough votes to become Speaker of the Texas House.

Each legislature lawmakers choose someone to become Speaker, the presiding officer over the House of Representatives in Texas.

The last speaker, Dennis Bonnen, chose not to run for re-election after a secret recording was released indicating he would give media credentials and floor access to a conservative non-profit group if they target 10 moderate Republicans in the primaries.

12 p.m. Wednesday

When could the presidential election be decided? It could be in flux until next week or longer as ballots are counted, finalized and subject to possible disputes and other legal actions, said Dr. Jeremi Suri, a professor of public policy and history at the University of Texas at Austin.

“As those ballots are counted, you’ll see the different campaigns jockeying to try to control the narrative,” Dr. Suri said. “Once we have counts from various states, wherever that takes us, we could certainly have some disputes in some states.”

10:45 a.m. Wednesday

Travis County District Attorney-elect José Garza didn’t flinch in an interview Wednesday when KXAN News Today anchor Sally Hernandez asked him if he intends to investigate the death of Mike Ramos.

“It’s one of the first cases that we will take a look at when I take office in January,” Garza said. “My heart continues to break for the Ramos family that they have had to wait so long for justice.”

Garza intends to take the case to a grand jury, he said, and then doubled down and said all cases of police misconduct will go in front of grand juries moving forward.

10:30 a.m. Wednesday

Despite millions of dollars spent on down-ballot races and repetitious statements that Texas is the biggest battleground state, Democrats failed to achieve their goal of flipping nine seats and gaining a majority in the state House for the first time since 2002.

In fact, little changed to the balance of power in the Texas House on Election Day.

With still some mail-in and provisional votes to be counted, it appeared that the 83-67 Republican majority would remain mostly intact.

7 a.m. Wednesday

The state of Nevada, which NBC News says Joe Biden leads by a slim 7,600 votes, announced it will not provide another results update until Thursday. So far, Nevada says all in-person early and Election Day votes have been counted as well as all mail-ballots received through Monday.

Here’s what is left to count in Nevada.

Provisional ballots and mail ballots received on Election Day and over the next week are still outstanding. Nevada reports “it is difficult to estimate (outstanding ballots) because every voter was sent a mail ballot. Obviously, not all will vote.”

That’s it for election results updates until 9:00 am on Nov. 5. Here’s what has been counted so far:



All in person early votes

All in person Election Day votes

All mail ballots through Nov. 2



1/2 — Nevada Elections (@NVElect) November 4, 2020

6 a.m. Wednesday

Votes were tabulated throughout the night, but there are still six states that haven’t reported full results, and those will decide who the next President of the United States will be.

Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia still haven’t finalized results at this writing. Biden is holding a razor-thin lead in Wisconsin, while Trump has a slim lead in Michigan.

Reid Epstein of the New York Times reported a lack of ink in a printer held up ballot counting in Wisconsin overnight, but new ink was delivered and the counting resumed. Those ballots, from Brown County, are on their way to being finalized.

Another Green Bay update: The ballots have been counted and are in transit to the Brown County clerk, who will report them. https://t.co/M8IDDjFMpH — Reid J. Epstein (@reidepstein) November 4, 2020

3:07 a.m. Wednesday

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon called Trump’s statement that he will “be going to the U.S. Supreme Court” and that he wants “all voting to stop” “outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect.”

O’Malley Dillon says the Biden campaign has “legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort.” And she says, “They will prevail.”

The Associated Press says it has not declared a winner in the presidential race, saying: “There are still hundreds of thousands of votes left to be counted, and the outcome hinges on a handful of uncalled battleground states.”

2:00 a.m. Wednesday

The Associated Press is not calling the presidential race yet, however, it has called Arizona for Joe Biden as of Wednesday morning. Biden becomes only the second Democrat since 1948 to win the state.

Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo tweeted in reference to the strong Republican showing in races that: “Texas Democrats can thank “socialist democrats and defund the police crowd” led by @GregCasar, @JimmyFlannigan and the rest of the Austin City Council. Fact, Americans and Texans want better policing, not de-policing, and they don’t want anything to do with any form of socialism.”

12:09 a.m. Wednesday

Pres. Donald Trump is projected to win Texas and its 38 electoral votes, AP reports. Trump said in a speech early Wednesday that he spoke to Gov. Greg Abbott who congratulated him on the win.

Republican Chip Roy is projected to beat Democratic challenger Wendy Davis for the Texas U.S. House Dist. 21.

11:43 p.m. Tuesday

Joe Biden gives first speech of the night, saying he believes the campaign is “on track to win the election.” Biden explains that voters will need to be patient due to the unprecedented nature of voting this year. “It’s not over until every vote is counted,” Biden exclaimed.

Democrat James Talarico projected to defeat Republican Lucio Valdez for Texas State House District 52.

First-term representative Erin Zweiner projected to be re-elected to District 45 seat, beating Republican challenger Carrie Isaac.

11:37 p.m. Tuesday

Pres. Donald Trump wins Florida and its 29 electoral votes, AP confirms.

11:19 p.m. Tuesday

Joe Biden wins Minnesota and its 10 electoral votes, AP reports.

Meanwhile, Ohio goes to Trump with 18 electoral votes.

Early numbers show Republican incumbent Roger Williams holding onto the U.S. House Texas Dist. 25 seat against Dem. challenger Julie Oliver. Oliver responded, saying in part, “Gerrymandering sucks. And Texas deserves better. Texas, I love you and I’m proud of you. Learn from tonight, take what you can from the hard lessons, and keep fighting. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. See y’all down the road.”

Williams released a statement, saying: “Tonight, the people of Texas’ 25th District have once again sent a clear message that they want a government that abides by the Constitution and empowers the American people to reach their fullest potential. I’m honored they have once again trusted me to represent them in Congress, and I pledge to spend this next term continuing the fight for lower taxes, defending our law enforcement, taking care of our military and veterans and protecting the unborn.”

10:46 p.m. Tuesday

Austin Proposition A passes — the project, dubbed “Project Connect,” is Austin’s most comprehensive transportation plan. It will build the city’s first light rail system, add new bus routes, create a new downtown tunnel system and provide $300 million for affordable housing.

Vanessa Fuentes was elected to serve Austin City Council District 2.

Greg Casar was re-elected to Austin City Council’s District 4 seat.

Austin City Council District 6 seat will go to runoff with incumbent Jimmy Flannigan and challenger Mackenzie Kelly.

Incumbent Leslie Pool won re-election to Austin City Council District 7.

Austin City Council District 10 seat will go to runoff with incumbent Alison Alter and Jennifer Virden.

10:16 p.m. Tuesday

Republican incumbent Gary Cutler was re-elected as Hays County Sheriff, defeating Democrat challenger and Kyle City Council member Alex Villalobos.

10:05 p.m. Tuesday

Election judges are hard at work, continuing to drop off ballots at the Travis County Clerk’s Office Tuesday night.

Election judges continue to drop off ballots at the Travis County Clerk’s Office (KXAN/Erin Cargile)

9:52 p.m. Tuesday

John Carter was re-elected to U.S. House District 31.

9:26 p.m. Tuesday

Mike Gleason has beat Robert Chody and will become the new sheriff of Williamson County.

August Pfluger won the U.S. House District 11 seat.

Pete Sessions will represent House District 17 in Congress.

Ann Howard will represent Western Travis County in the Commissioners Court Precinct 3 seat

9 p.m. Tuesday

A number of people from the Travis County Republican Party gathered for a watch party Tuesday night at a place on Research Boulevard.

People gather for a Travis County Republican Party event on Nov. 3, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

People gather for a Travis County Republican Party event on Nov. 3, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

People gather for a Travis County Republican Party event on Nov. 3, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

People gather for a Travis County Republican Party event on Nov. 3, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

People gather for a Travis County Republican Party event on Nov. 3, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

People gather for a Travis County Republican Party event on Nov. 3, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

8:57 p.m. Tuesday

MJ Hegar released a statement after conceding to John Cornyn, saying, “Together, we stood up and got to work, building a powerful grassroots campaign from the ground up, shattering voter turnout records, and most importantly sending a message to a previously safe Senator that he answers to us. I am confident that the work we did will move our state forward for years to come.”

8:46 p.m. Tuesday

Currently, the Associated Press has called the following states for Joe Biden, who has 131 electoral votes, and President Donald Trump, who has 92 electoral votes:

Trump: North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia

Biden: Colorado, New Mexico, Illinois, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York, Vermont

8:33 p.m. Tuesday

John Cornyn has been re-elected to the U.S. Senate. Democrat MJ Hegar called him to concede Tuesday night, a Cornyn campaign spokesman told Nexstar’s Wes Rapaport.

8:15 p.m. Tuesday

Election volunteers getting ready at the clerk’s office to receive ballots from 178 polling sites across Travis County (KXAN Photo/Erin Cargile)

Election volunteers getting ready at the clerk’s office to receive ballots from 178 polling sites across Travis County (KXAN Photo/Erin Cargile)

Travis County experienced record-breaking turnout in 2020, but Election Day was a “steady, quiet day for voting,” according to Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir.

DeBeauvoir expects voting totals for Travis County to be around 600,000, which is still a record 70% turnout, but the number is lower than what officials thought possible after a surge in early voting.

7:37 p.m. Tuesday

Greg Casar has won re-election to represent District 4 for the Austin City Council.

Leslie Pool won re-election for the Austin City Council District 7 seat

José Garza was elected Travis County District Attorney

Andy Brown is the new Travis County Judge

Austin Proposition B passed. It will provide $460 million for transportation infrastructure such as 78 miles of new and ADA-accessible sidewalks, urban trails, bikeways, safe routes to school and improvements for substandard streets.

7 p.m. Tuesday

The Associated Press has called Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and Oklahoma for Donald Trump.

Rhode Island, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, Delaware and Connecticut have been called for Joe Biden, according to AP.

6:56 p.m. Tuesday

The Associated Press has called South Carolina for Donald Trump.

6:45 p.m. Tuesday

As of now, early voting accounts for 92% of all votes in Travis County. That number will decrease as Tuesday’s total increases.

6:40 p.m. Tuesday

As of 5:30 pm, a spokesperson from the county judge’s office says 504 votes were cast at government center in San Marcos. That’s second busiest location in the county.

Voters at Texas State university had surpassed that number by 3:30pm, with 565 votes cast. The spokesperson said the university has been the highest performing polling station in the county. She says the biggest challenge has been that many students needed a provisional ballot. Students were registered in a different county or hadn’t changed their addresses.

6:36 p.m. Tuesday

The Associated Press has called Virginia for Joe Biden.

6:30 p.m. Tuesday

The Associated Press has called West Virginia for Donald Trump.

6:15 p.m. Tuesday

Earlier today, voters spoke to KXAN’s Will DuPree at Brushy Creek Community Center in Round Rock, explaining why they came out to vote, some for the first time.

6:09 p.m. Tuesday

The Associated Press has called Kentucky for Trump and Vermont for Biden.

5:40 p.m. Tuesday

KXAN Photographer Ed Zavala reports there’s a sizeable line at the Randall’s on Gattis School Road in Williamson County.

Voting line at the Randall’s on Gattis School Road in Williamson County Nov. 3, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Voters are lined up at Texas State University to cast their ballots.

Voters in line at Texas State University around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Mercedes Gonzales)

Voters in line at Texas State University around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Mercedes Gonzales)

Voters in line at Texas State University around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Mercedes Gonzales)

5:23 p.m. Tuesday

Polls in parts of Indiana and Kentucky have closed, and results are beginning to trickle in.

Less than 3% of the vote has been counted in Indiana, but President Donald Trump currently leads by more than 20,000 votes. Six percent of the vote has come in for Kentucky, currently showing results in favor of Joe Biden by more than 10,000 votes.

New Hampshire is also beginning to report votes. Polls will close at 6 p.m. CT in Florida and Georgia.

Meanwhile, Central Texas counties have released their early vote totals:

Travis: 553,290

Williamson: 263,020

Hays: 97,143

5:15 p.m. Tuesday

Hidalgo County’s 74 polling locations will stay open until 8 p.m. after a laptop issue delayed the opening of 10 locations on Tuesday morning.

Hidalgo County is one of only three counties out of Texas’ 254 counties that have had significant polling issues, so far, today, Texas Civil Rights Project President Mimi Marziani said in an online call with media on Tuesday afternoon.

Full story here: South Texas border county extends voting by 1 hour after late openings at several poll sites

5 p.m. Tuesday

Williamson County is reporting over 282,000 total votes with three hours to go before the polls close.

🚨 Williamson County has reached 75% turnout!



19,698 votes have been cast today so far.

Add that to 263,020 early votes = a total of 282,718 votes.



That's 75.01% turnout!@KXAN_News @WilcoElections — Christopher Adams (@cadamsKXAN) November 3, 2020

4:30 p.m. Tuesday

Hays County updated its absentee ballots numbers, showing a massive rise in requested and received ballots compared to 2016.

As of earlier today (this number will be updated once we process all absentee ballots):



2020

Total absentee ballots requested = 14,983

Received back = 13,095 (87.4%)



For comparison:

2016

Total absentee ballots requested = 5,882

Received back = 4,586 (77.96%) — Hays County Texas (@hayscountygov) November 3, 2020

3:15 p.m. Tuesday

In a memo to city leaders, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says APD has created “comprehensive” and “proactive” plans to “keep the community safe in the most peaceful and organized manner” on Election Day and the following days.

Manley said the plans are strictly precautionary at this point.

“While we are not aware of any planned attempts to disrupt the election process, we stand ready to address them should they occur,” Manley said.

You can read more here: APD ‘proactive’ with plans to keep Austin safe before and after Election Day

2:15 p.m. Tuesday

More than 9.6 million Texans cast their ballots during the early voting period in the November 3 election, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State.

KXAN’s Christopher Adams broke down which counties saw the highest turnout in early voting.

Check out the data deep dive here: More than 9.6 million Texans voted early. Which counties saw the highest turnout?

12:50 p.m. Tuesday

The Travis County Clerk’s office tweeted an update at 12:36 p.m. that more than 27,000 people in the county have voted on Election Day. Remember, if you can’t get to a polling place until later, you just have to be in line by 7 p.m. (the time polls close) in order to vote. If you can get to a polling place earlier, however, do that.

As of 12:30 PM over 27,000 people have voted today. You have until 7 PM to get in line and vote. The wait time map is still mostly green and our poll workers are still waiting for voters. #ElectionDay #VoteTravis pic.twitter.com/NBQai6rL9o — Travis County Clerk (@TravisCoClerk) November 3, 2020

11:55 a.m. Tuesday

We’ve been tracking wait times at polling places in Travis County, and generally speaking, they have been pretty light thus far without major problems. Hopefully that doesn’t jinx the afternoon, but this morning has been smooth sailing for most polling places in the area, and that’s a great thing to see.

A mariachi band was playing music outside the Manchaca branch of the Austin Public Library.

11 a.m. Tuesday

Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir says the county is expecting to have 625,000 voters by the end of Election Day — an estimated 73% turnout for Travis County.

In a Facebook Live on Tuesday, DeBeauvoir says 20,000 voters have already voted on Election Day as of 10:45 a.m. Travis County could see another 72,000 voters before the end of Tuesday.

DeBeauvoir also confirmed the county’s early voting record. Travis County recorded approximately 552,290 votes during the early voting period.

You can hand deliver your vote-by-mail ballot to the Travis County Clerk’s office until 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

8:20 a.m. Tuesday

One polling place in Williamson County encountered some technical difficulties this morning. The Pinballz arcade and entertainment center on U.S. Highway 183 in far northwest Austin had issues with its voting machines, and briefly workers had to tell voters to find another place to cast their votes.

A statement from the county said there were connectivity issues between the print servers and ballot card printers there. The delay lasted about an hour and 15 minutes, officials said.

KXAN’s Candy Rodriguez went out to the polling place, and after talking with poll workers there, she said the issues have been cleared up and voting has continued.

7:30 a.m. Tuesday

We haven’t received any reports of long lines or problems with polling places as of yet, but if you’re in southwest Austin around 11 a.m., you could get a free taco out of the deal at Austin Oaks Church.

Torchy’s Tacos has a truck parked outside the church on 4220 Monterey Oaks Blvd., and while the early birds won’t get the chance to partake in the free fare, anyone who shows up after 11 a.m. will.

KXAN photojournalist Todd Bailey was out early on a story and stopped to snap the sun rising on Election Day. Here’s to some good vibes on what could turn out to be a wild day.

7 a.m. Tuesday

Polls open on election day Tuesday. Before you head to the polls, make sure you have the proper forms of ID and lookup a polling place near you. You can check out KXAN’s election guide for that information.

After you vote, you can show your “I Voted” sticker at a number of places in town to get free or discounted food