Election officials brace themselves for early voting challenges

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — With early voting less than a week away, election officials are getting ready for the changes being made to keep voters safe this election year.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep the voting process as familiar as possible,” said Remi Garza, Cameron County Elections Administrator.

As voters prepare for early voting and election day, Garza said voters can expect to see some changes at the polls.

“It should feel very familiar, except they are going to see poll workers wearing masks you’re going to see social separation at all stages in the process,” said Garza.

Along with masks and social distancing, they are also creating a single point of entrance and exit. Garza says they also expect voters to use curbside to cast their votes.

“We’ve always offered curbside for people who have difficulty walking or coming into the polls, this year we’re expecting a significant increase in people who are taking advantage of that option,” he said.

According to Garza, election officials saw an increase in voter registration in the past couple of weeks but says there are still challenges they could face.

“The challenge is going to be making sure the voters feel secure when they go to the polling place. Our motto has been ‘protect the voter, protect the vote’ and so I think that’s going to be the biggest challenge of making sure people feel comfortable to walk into the polling place,” said Garza.

Garza assures the department is training its workers and putting all safety measures in place to protect the community. For information about early voting or curbside, you can contact your local elections office.