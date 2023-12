HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Saturday is election day for four Hidalgo County races.

Mission residents have two locations to choose from. Mission City Hall, located at 1201 E. 8th St. or Mission Boys & Girls Club at Bannworth Park, located at 1822 N. Shary Rd.

In Donna, all residents will cast their votes at Amigos Del Valle, located at 1408 Silver Ave.

All polling locations will open at 7 a.m. Dec. 9 and close at 7 p.m.