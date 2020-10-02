Election administrators discuss proclamation allowing one mail-in ballot drop-off location per county

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Governor Abbott issued a proclamation allowing one mail-in ballot drop-off location per county, aiming to enhance ballot security.

“The Texas election code already allowed voters to walk in with their ballots on election day,” said Yvonne Ramon, Election Administrator for Hidalgo County. “So all this proclamation did was for this election and this election only was open the window of drop off.”

Ramon says once you receive your ballot there are only a couple of steps.

“You’re able to receive your ballot, mark your ballot, and bring it in immediately. You don’t have to wait for early voting to start,” said Ramon.

Ramon adds there is now an extension of the early vote.

“As far as the extension of the early vote which added six days, normally in a federal general election early vote goes on for 12 days. So the Governor added the six, which is why we started early voting on Tuesday, October 13.”

Because of the amount of traffic they have gotten, Ramon says they’re preparing for a curbside ballot drop off.

“Now we’ve mailed off approximately 12,000. That’s our second batch. We are making signs and arrows. We’re setting up a station on the back of the building that way people can drive up,” said Ramon. “We’re going to have a phone number listed so they can call in. We actually go to their vehicle. They have to show voter ID.”

Election Administrator for Cameron County Remi Garza says they are also planning a curbside option.

“If some have difficulties walking in, we’re happy to serve them curbside.”

He adds they’re is more than one way to turn in their mail-in ballot in person.

“They can drop them off here as we discussed, they can also put them in the mail, or use a common carrier such as FedEx or UPS,” said Garza.

Cameron County election office is located as 1050 East Madison St. in Brownsville.

They will be extending their business hours to 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Hidalgo County Elections office located at 213 S. Closner Blvd. in Edinburg.

The office is open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Sunday it will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.