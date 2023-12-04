HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Early voting for the Nov. 7 runoff election is underway for two Hidalgo County cities.

Voters can now cast their ballot for city council members in Mission and Donna.

The candidates on the runoff ballot for Mission City Council Place 3 are Peter Geddes, Noel Salinas, Marrisa Ortega Gerlach and Abraham Padron.

Donna residents will also be able to cast their vote for city mayor.

According to the Hidalgo County Elections Department, neither candidate running for Donna mayor received the majority of the votes during the Nov. 7 elections.

The Donna mayoral runoff is set between David Moreno and Ricardo ‘Rick’ Morales.

Running for Donna Councilmember Place 1 are Jesse Jackson and Richie Moreno.

Also in the Donna runoffs are Ernesto Lugo and Lupita Bueno for Donna Councilmember Place 3.

The early voting period ends Tuesday with the official runoff election taking place Saturday, Dec. 9.