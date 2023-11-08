DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Donna does not have a new mayor just yet. The Nov. 7 mayoral race is headed to a runoff.

Donna Mayor Pro-Tem David Moreno is giving incumbent Mayor Rick Morales a run for his money, garnering 43% of the votes to Morales’ 36%.

The two will head to a runoff and were tailed by Aniceto Santana who came up short at 21%.

“Under my administration, we’ve been able to lower taxes,” Morales said. “We’ve been able to do a lot of things in Donna, we have a lot of new stores and restaurants coming in and of course, my number one priority is the international bridge.”

Morales told ValleyCentral he is seeking re-election to finish projects currently underway.

“It’s not about me, it’s about the slate that I’m running with, and whoever is in there willing to work together, there’s been so much conflict within the group right now, I think we need to get together and work together for the betterment of this community,” Moreno said.

The runoff date for Donna mayor is scheduled for Dec. 9.