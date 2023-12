MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission has elected Marrisa Ortega Gerlach as its new council member Place 3.

Candidates Peter Geddes, Marrisa Ortega Gerlach, Abraham Padron and Noel Salinas were on the runoff ballot for the City of Mission Council Place 3.

Gerlach defeated Geddes, Salinas and Padron after winning 50% of the votes.

Padron gathered 24% of the votes, followed by Geddes, who gathered 14% of the votes and Salinas who had 12% of the votes.