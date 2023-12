DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Donna has elected its new council members for Place 1 and Place 3.

Candidates Jesse Jackson and Richie Moreno ran for the City of Donna Councilmember Place 1 and Lupita Bueno and Ernesto Lugo were running for Councilmember Place 2.

Jackson defeated Moreno after winning with 64% of the votes. Moreno gathered 36% of the votes.

Lugo won as Donna’s Councilmember Place 2 after winning with 58% of votes. Bueno gathered a total of 42% votes.