Cameron County kicks off early voting with new voting super centers

CAMERO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Early voting in Texas starts October 13 and because of the pandemic and the increase in voter registration counties in the Rio Grande Valley, Cameron County is launching voting supercenters.

“Each election is different we never know what the challenge is going to be,” said Remi Garza, Cameron County Election Administrator.

“We’re expecting to see about 75 to 80 thousand people cast ballots during the early portion of the election and another 40 thousand on election day itself,” he said.

Places like the Brownsville Events Center holds enough space for an influx of newly registered voters. Whether voting in person or curbside.

We got large parking lots and we can do better traffic control. [In] some of our other locations, our historic locations, are a little smaller. Maybe aren’t set up to have cars come and go,” he said.

There are county voting supercenters in Brownsville, Harlingen and Port Isabel. The locations will be having hand sanitizers close by, mask enforcements and social distancing.

“People feel like they can vote safely,” said Garza “Make sure the voting experience feels the same. We’ll be wearing face masks and plastic shields versus the normal smiles that we have.”

Heading to the polls tomorrow is Sam Gonzalez. He said he’s giving up his daily run on Tuesday to go vote.

“I just feel like if I go out and vote, I’m doing my part for the community,” he said.

The region has seen record numbers of newly registered voters, Garza explains what voters should know when they step in to vote.

“So, you really don’t need your voter certificate card anymore. If you have your driver’s license, your personal identification card, even your election identification card, a passport, a handgun license or your military ID, if you have served, you can use that to identify yourself at the polling place,” he said.

There is no straight ticket voting this election.

Election officials urge you to look at a sample ballot before you head in to vote.