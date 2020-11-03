Be prepared before casting your vote on Election Day

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Planning on casting your vote on election day? Here are some things you should consider before going to the polling site.

If you’re voting in-person Tuesday you’ll need one of seven forms of identification in order to do so.

Bring a Texas driver’s license, a personal I.D. Card, Texas election certificate, Texas handgun license, a U.S. Military I.D, a U.S. Citizenship certificate or a U.S. Passport.

Cameron County’s Elections Administrator Remi Garza is also encouraging last-minute voters to know who is on the ballot before voting, and reminding them to vote as early as possible.

“You know we are in the middle of a pandemic, so we will be socially distancing and so we might have fewer voting booths in the actual polling place than you’re used to,” said Garza. “But it’s all designed to protect the voter and protect the vote.”

If you do not have one of the seven forms of identification, a voter can qualify for a reasonable impediment and show any official government document with the voter’s name and address, a birth certificate, a bank statement, a paycheck or a utility bill.