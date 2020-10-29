As the 2020 presidential race nears its end, these are key dates ahead of Election Day

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The 2020 presidential election is just days away, and already more than 76 million ballots have been cast early, according to the University of Florida’s U.S. Elections Project.

This year’s early voting total has long surpassed the tallies four years ago. Roughly 58 million ballots were submitted early in the 2016 election.

Both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have been crisscrossing the country this week, as the candidates make their final pitches to voters.

With less than a week to go, here are some key days to watch leading up to Nov. 3:

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29

Both Biden and Trump are scheduled to chase votes in Florida Thursday, appearing in Tampa hours apart.

Florida, with its 29 electoral votes, is a major prize in Tuesday’s election.

The president will hold an outdoor rally in Tampa, before speaking at another campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Biden will hold a drive-in rally in Tampa, where attendees will remain in their cars. He’ll host a similar event earlier in the day in Broward County in southern Florida.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

Friday marks a key date in the early voting calendar, as a number of states close the process before Election Day.

It’s also the deadline to request a mail-in ballot in Georgia, Michigan, Delaware, Louisiana and South Carolina.

Biden will make campaign stops in Iowa and Wisconsin. The Trump campaign hasn’t yet confirmed whether the president will make any public appearances Friday.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2

In addition to being the last day for candidates to reach out to voters, Monday is also critical in the voting process.

In Alabama, North Dakota, Utah and Iowa, mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 2.

Meanwhile, election officials in Louisiana and Vermont must receive mail-in ballots Monday in order for them to be counted.

More than a dozen states allow early voting on Nov. 2, though some will close polls earlier to prepare for Election Day.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3

For roughly 20 states, Election Day is the last day mail-in ballots must be postmarked in order for them to be counted.

A handful of states must receive all mail-in ballots on Nov. 3, while states like Illinois, California and Texas have deadlines extending past the last day to vote in-person.

Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.