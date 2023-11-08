ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alamo has elected J.R. Garza to be the city’s new mayor.

Garza defeated incumbent Diana Martinez after winning with 60% of the votes.

Martinez gathered 40 % of the votes.

JR Garza is a lifelong resident of Alamo currently serving as Mayor Pro-tem. Garza announced his run for Mayor in August.

He has served as Alamo’s Economic Development Corporation President and as a City Commissioner.

Garza has implemented changes to the City of Alamo including raising the minimum wage, street improvements and park upgrades.

“I’m running to give the citizens of Alamo a choice,” Garza said. “For the past 20 years Alamo’s been somewhat stagnant in regard to growth, business development, economic development, and it’s time for change. It’s time for a positive change.”

Garza said he wants to focus on helping the city continue to grow and emphasized business development.