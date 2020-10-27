Acceptable forms of identification in Texas when heading to the polls

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Texas Voter ID law requires that you have one of seven acceptable forms of identification, but there are exceptions.

Those seven forms of acceptable ID include Texas Drivers License, Texas Election ID Certificate, Texas Personal ID card, Texas Handgun License, U.S. Military ID w/photo, U.S. Citizenship Certificate w/photo, and U.S. Passport (card/book).

You can also use an out of state drivers license, and voter registration certificates, but if you don’t have any of those you can still vote.

“But you have to ask for a reasonable impediment declaration. This is available to people who cannot reasonably obtain one of the acceptable forms of ID and you cannot get access to one of those, because of lack of transportation, disability, illness, or your job schedule,” said Louis A. Bedford, IV, Election Protection Legal Fellow, Texas Civil Rights Project.

Even by submitting the declaration, you will still need to provide some sort of corresponding information that verifies your identification, like a bill or something with your name on it.

If you are between the ages of 18 to 69, you can also vote if your ID doesn’t have your current address or it expired up to 4 years prior. If you are 70 and above, it doesn’t matter how long your license has been expired.

Officials with the Texas Civil Rights Project say a lack of knowledge about Texas Voter ID Laws, can be used as a form of voter suppression.

They add suppression in the state is intentional and difficult, and laws like the Texas Voter ID, are meant to consolidate political power and to continue to suppress and oppress certain people.

Officials also add while most issues encountered by voters can be cleared up with the election judge or poll worker, they also have volunteers at different polling locations ready to help.

“We also have a hotline where people can report various issues, but lastly we have a team of volunteers. So if we need to sue a county, or if we need to get in contact with that particular polling location, we have the access and ability to do so,” said Bedford.

If you would like more information about Texas Voter ID Laws, click here. If you would like more information about the Texas Civil Rights Project, click here, or contact them on their voter hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE.