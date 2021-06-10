Pet of the Week: Two littermate pairs and a few friends

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Get to meet them!

Thailand Female, 1-year-old Thailand is a beautiful and playful cat. She loves to be perched on shelves and take long naps. Thailand is eager to spend the day bird watching from a window.

Cantaloupe Male, 3 months old Cantaloupe is a sweet little boy. The second he sees you, he flops onto his back for belly rubs. Cantaloupe wants a couch to call home.

Beth Female, 2 months old Beth was rescued by The Harlingen Fire Department at their training facility on a hot afternoon. Firefighters gave her water and shelter until the Humane Society of Harlingen could take her in. Now, Beth is safe, well-fed, and ready to warm the heart of her new family.

Prada & Potato

Female, 3 months old

Prada and Potato are gorgeous littermates. This chunky pair love to use each other as pillows during their post-meal nap. They both deserve a home where they can be spoiled with love.

Flint & Isra

Male/ Female, 2 months old

Flint and Isra are precious. These siblings go crazy for affection! Flint and Isra need a home with the same unconditional love they give everyone they meet.