Pet of the Week: Two cats & two dogs ready for adoption

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Get to meet them!

Princess Diana female, 2-month-old Diana is a kitten that just arrived at the shelter. She is available for adoption and fostering. She is a domestic shorthair.

Tinsel male, 7-year-old Tinsel has been at the shelter for quite a while now. He tends to come off quite serious, but in reality, he is just a shy boy that loves the simple things in life. He loves treats and very much enjoys his strolls through the shelter yard.

Sir Washington male, 2-month-old Sir Washigton has an intense stare, but is also very kind and sweet. He is a domestic shorthair ready to meet his new family.

Lori female, 3-month-old Lori is the last of the litter. She is a Labrador mix that loves to sleep. However, she is also very playful.

To adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.