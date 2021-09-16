Pet of the Week: Two best friends searching for their fur-ever home

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Get to meet them!

Orchid This little lady is a terrier hound pitbull mix. She is two months old and came with a litter of 6! She is the only one left. Orchid loves to snuggle and enjoys the presence of people.

Charlie Charlie is a retriever/shepherd mix! He is two years old. He is a playful and energetic dog that loves to take pictures and give lots of kisses!

To adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.