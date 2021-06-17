Pet of the Week: Triplet puppies and a feline friend

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Get to meet them!

Rose Female, 5 years old Rose loves the camera! She loves looking out the window at all kinds of birds. When approached, she takes a big stretch and walks up for affection. Rose is looking for a home where she can be lazy and loved.

Chandra, Brandie & Topanga

Female, 2 months old

Chandra, Topanga, and Brandie are adorable little potatoes! They were surrendered to the shelter. They are three loving, playful, and chunky trouble makers. Chandra, Topanga, and Brandie are looking for a family where they can receive all the love they deserve. These potatoes belong on your couch. Come adopt them today!

To adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.