Pet of the Week: Tinsel, Wilson & Tess

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Get to meet them!

Wilson Chow Chow/Mix, Male/ 5-years-old Wilson is very charismatic, and an excellent walk buddy. He is relaxed when he needs to be, and does not bark a lot. He is a sweetie pie who is looking for his furever home!

Tess Retriever, Labrador Terrier, Female/ 6-years-old Tess is a 6-year-old Retriever, Labrador Terrier. Tess is a sweet girl. She loves car rides and is very gentle with kids. She loves backyards and toys. Tess is calm, quiet, and just an angel.

Tinsel Retriever, Male / 7-year-old Tinsel has been at the shelter for quite a while now. He tends to come off quite serious, but in reality, he is just a good boy that loves the simple things in life. He loves treats and very much enjoys strolls through the shelter yard.

To adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.