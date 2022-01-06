Pet of the Week: Tino

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Tino

Tino is a loving 2-year-old Shepherd. He can be shy at first and would need time adjusting to his new home. Tino’s favorite thing to go on walks. Tino usually protects staff members from flying leaves or butterflies. He is available for adoption and fostering.

If you feel ready to add a new furry member to the family and adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.

