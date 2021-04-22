Pet of the week — Tiffany and Brittney, Fifi and Fleur, Newt

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

For a limited time, the following dogs have waived adoption fees!

Newt Husky mix, male/4 months old Newt is a curious and special boy. He loves to be in the new and loves to explore the world around him. He is playful, loving and calm, and is sure to bring lots of fun to a loving family.

Tiffany and Brittney Labrador mix, females/ 6 months old Tiffany and Brittney are tiny and rambunctious. They are often seen happily wagging their tails in the air. Due to their young age, they will require lots of attention and love. Although they can be adopted together, they can each have a family of their own.

Fifi and Fleur Labrador, females/ 2 months old Fifi and Fleur are an adorable pair. They have mastered a balance between playtime and naptime. Although shy at first, Fifi and Fleur are quick to open up when provided with the patience they need. These girls will likely be big dogs! They are looking for a home that will allow them to be adventurous and have time outdoors. Although they can be adopted together, they can each have a family of their own.

To adopt any of these dogs, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.