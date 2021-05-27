Pet of the Week: Stormi and Timon

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Get to meet them!

Stormi female / 9 months old Look at those eyes! Stormi is a curious and affectionate young cat. She loves big stretches and chin scratches. Stormi wants a home where she can get good naps, have a big stretch, and maybe more naps.

Timon male/ 1 year old Timon has such a beautiful, tender heart. He loves to cuddle with his blanket and needs a home where he can be an oversized lapdog. Timon is waiting for the right couch to call his home.

To adopt any of these dogs, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.