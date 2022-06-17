HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:

Stella Stella is a two-year-old medium-sized Husky mix. She arrived to the shelter around a month ago, and is now looking for her new home. She’s described as a sweet dog, with a calm demeanor. She would be great in a family with kids, and she enjoys walks and playdates. She has freckles and soft fur. For more information, visit the Brownsville Animal Regulations and Care Center or their website.

Brownsville Animal Regulations and Care Center

Shelter Address: 416 Fm 511, Olmito, TX 78575

Phone number: (956)544-7351

Website: Search • Brownsville, TX • CivicEngage (brownsvilletx.gov)

Facebook : BTX BARCC

Instagram: BTX_BARCC