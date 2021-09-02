Pet of the Week: 🍂Fall in love with these feline friends

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Get to meet them!

Effie, Ember and Edrya They all came in together to the shelter. They are all grown up and are all searching for their forever homes! They can be shy at first, but it’s because they were a little nervous and scared with all the big changes that have happened. They are all females and a year old.

Danni Danni is in our working cats program. Working cats are not indoor cats, and they don’t qualify to be returned where they were found. Working cats provide all-natural mice control for your home or business. You can help save their lives by giving them a purpose.

Torbie Torbie has been in a foster home since she was two weeks old! Now she is a beautiful, independent, young adult kitten looking for a forever home.

To adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.