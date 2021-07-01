Pet of the Week: Simba, Iron Man & Alberto

ValleyCentral Pet of the Week

by: Paola Cepeda | 📷 Daniel Galvan

Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Get to meet them!

Iron Man

  • Male, 1-year-old

Iron man is a sweet, scruffy terrier mix. He responds to affection and really just wants to be a lapdog. Iron-Man is looking for a family that will shower him with love.

Alberto

  • Male, 3-months-old

Alberto is a handsome little puppy with a big heart. He is full of puppy energy and needs a home where he can play all day. Who is ready to fall in love with Alberto today!

Simba

  • Male, 4 year, 7 months old

Simba is a gorgeous cat who loves to lounge around. He is a perfect balance of cuteness and calmness. Simba would like to spend his time on a windowsill birdwatching.

To adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Throwback Thursday