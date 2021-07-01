Pet of the Week: Simba, Iron Man & Alberto

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Get to meet them!

Iron Man Male, 1-year-old Iron man is a sweet, scruffy terrier mix. He responds to affection and really just wants to be a lapdog. Iron-Man is looking for a family that will shower him with love.

Alberto Male, 3-months-old Alberto is a handsome little puppy with a big heart. He is full of puppy energy and needs a home where he can play all day. Who is ready to fall in love with Alberto today!

Simba Male, 4 year, 7 months old Simba is a gorgeous cat who loves to lounge around. He is a perfect balance of cuteness and calmness. Simba would like to spend his time on a windowsill birdwatching.

To adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.