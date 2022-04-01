HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:

Roder Roder has been at our shelter for 100+ days and has yet to be adopted. He loves going on walks, runs and cuddling on large blankets. He is looking for a forever home where he can play in a fenced-in yard to burn all his energy! He has never gone to a foster home, but he has gone on field trips. Roder has been to the park and absolutely LOVED it! He does well on car rides and even took a nap on the way back to our shelter.

Roder is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen, 1106 Markowsky Ave in Harlingen. Contact them at (956) 365-9447 Website: HSHTX.ORG