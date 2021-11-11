Pet of the Week: Rhea

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

For the month of November, the Humane Society of Harlingen is encouraging the community to adopt senior pets or more than 2-years-old at the shelter. All cats, dogs featured as the pet of the week throughout the month will be senior residents at the HSH.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Rhea Rhea is a cute girl that loves to sit on people’s laps and be cuddled with. She walks well on a leash and is potty trained! She is a 3-year-old cattle dog, blue heeler mix and is available for adoption and foster.

If you feel ready to add a new furry member to the family and adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.