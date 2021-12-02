Pet of the Week: Rey

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Rey Rey is a big ol’ floofball that loves to meet new people. He is a bit of a drama king when it comes to other dogs because he likes to be the center of attention. He does really well on walks and can also just have snuggle time. He is available for adoption and fostering.

To adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.