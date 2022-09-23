HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:

Puppy This puppy is only a few weeks old and does not have a name yet. They are not available for adoption yet, but they are available for fostering. The puppy is still too young for solid food.

The puppy is available for adoption at the Palm Valley Animal Society. PVAS has two locations in Edinburg, their Trenton Center (2501 W. Trenton Road) and their Andrews Center (2451 N. US Expw 281).

Phone number: Andrews Center- 956-720-4563. Trenton Center- 956-686-1141

Website: www.pvastx.org

Social Media: @pvastx

Facebook : www.facebook.com/pvastx

TikTok: pvastx