HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:



Plum Plum is a 2-year-old black and brown mix. She is very athletic, playful, and very good with other pets. There is no adoption fee. Plum is up-to-date on all medications and vaccinations.

Available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen. Visit HSHTX.ORG or call (956) 425-7297